German thrashed, robbed at NTR Beach in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A German tourist was mugged and assaulted by locals while he was celebrating his birthday near Vakalapudi Lighthouse in Kakinada on Sunday night. The drunk foreigner was walking along NTR Beach when the locals accosted him, police said. His belongings were recovered and returned by Monday.Micheal Krik came to the country alone and visited NTR Beach on his birthday. A few locals spotted him while he was walking along the beah after consuming some of the liquor he bought from a wine shop near the lighthouse.

The locals asked Kirk if they could click selfies with him and when he agreed, they tried to take away his belongings. When the German resisted their attempt, they beat him up with sticks, police said and added that the attackers also took away his gold jewellery.The injured tourist approached the police who immediately started investigation after registering a case. Higher officials have informed the German Embassy about the incident.