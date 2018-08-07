Home States Andhra Pradesh

German thrashed, robbed at NTR Beach in Andhra Pradesh

A German tourist was mugged and assaulted by locals while he was celebrating his birthday near Vakalapudi Lighthouse in Kakinada on Sunday night. 

Published: 07th August 2018 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A German tourist was mugged and assaulted by locals while he was celebrating his birthday near Vakalapudi Lighthouse in Kakinada on Sunday night. The drunk foreigner was walking along NTR Beach when the locals accosted him, police said. His belongings were recovered and returned by Monday.Micheal Krik came to the country alone and visited NTR Beach on his birthday. A few locals spotted him while he was walking along the beah after consuming some of the liquor he bought from a wine shop near the lighthouse.

The locals asked Kirk if they could click selfies with him and when he agreed, they tried to take away his belongings. When the German resisted their attempt, they beat him up with sticks, police said and added that the attackers also took away his gold jewellery.The injured tourist approached the police who immediately started investigation after registering a case. Higher officials have informed the German Embassy about the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield