Andhra University to have anti-ragging boards

Andhra University will have anti-ragging boards in every department and make the campus free from the menace, vice-chancellor G Nageswara Rao has said.

Published: 09th August 2018 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University will have anti-ragging boards in every department and make the campus free from the menace, vice-chancellor G Nageswara Rao has said.

Welcoming freshers, the AU conducted an anti-ragging awareness programme here on  Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Nageswara Rao said that he would take steps to ensure that there would be no ragging on the campus. He said apart from continuous monitoring,  awareness programmes would be conducted to curb ragging on the campus. Senior Civil Judge S Damodara Rao said ragging was turning into a hinderance for students in achieving their goals. In some cases, it was leading to death, he said and called upon teachers and wardens to monitor student activities regularly.

Andhra University

