Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘DMK patriarch was a great administrator’, says Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to late DMK chief M Karunanidhi in Guntur on Wednesday.

Published: 09th August 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to late DMK chief M Karunanidhi in Guntur on Wednesday. During the inauguration ceremony of Grama Darshini workshop at CK Convention Centre in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Naidu said the DMK patriarch, who contested the Assembly Elections 13 times and won all of them and held the chief minister’s post for five times, was dedicated towards public service as he served as DMK’s president for 50 years.

Karunanidhi had played a key role during the anti-Hindi agitation, Naidu recalled, adding the DMK patriarch was in good terms with TDP founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao. He added that Karunanidhi played an important role for election of HD Deve Gowda and IK Gujaral to the prime minister’s post. “Karunanidhi was a great administrator and social movement leader,” Naidu said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Karunanidhi death DMK patriarch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects