‘DMK patriarch was a great administrator’, says Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to late DMK chief M Karunanidhi in Guntur on Wednesday. During the inauguration ceremony of Grama Darshini workshop at CK Convention Centre in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Naidu said the DMK patriarch, who contested the Assembly Elections 13 times and won all of them and held the chief minister’s post for five times, was dedicated towards public service as he served as DMK’s president for 50 years.

Karunanidhi had played a key role during the anti-Hindi agitation, Naidu recalled, adding the DMK patriarch was in good terms with TDP founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao. He added that Karunanidhi played an important role for election of HD Deve Gowda and IK Gujaral to the prime minister’s post. “Karunanidhi was a great administrator and social movement leader,” Naidu said.