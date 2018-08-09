Home States Andhra Pradesh

Quarry owner among six held in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool police on Wednesday arrested six persons, including the owner of Sri Vigneswara Stone Crushing Unit, Srinivasa Chowdary in Ballari district of neighboring Karnataka.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool police on Wednesday arrested six persons, including the owner of Sri Vigneswara Stone Crushing Unit, Srinivasa Chowdary in Ballari district of neighboring Karnataka. Chowdary was the main accused in the quarry blast that claimed the lives of 11 workers at Hathi Belagal village in Alur mandal on August 3.

According to Alur Circle Inspector Dastagiri Babu, the police led by Adoni DSP PTA Prasad and district women police station DSP M Venkatadri took into custody Srinivasa Chowdary, unit manager B Ramesh, supervisor Mahabub Basha,  labor contractors Kailash (Orissa) and Syamla Sahu, explosive in-charge B Narayanappa at Kshetragudi check-post in Halvi mandal of Karnataka on Wednesday afternoon. The police also took into custody some more persons for interrogation purpose.

Meanwhile, District Collector S Satyanarayana suspended Alur Tahsildar Nagaraju, Revenue Inspector C Srinivasulu and Village Revenue Officer K Satyanarayana for negligence and complicity in allowing illegal quarrying. It may be recalled that Alur SI Gopinath and mines Assistant Director K Natrajan were suspended immediately after the blast.

