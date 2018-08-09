Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vehicle-lifters on the prowl in Visakhapatnam; high-end 2-wheelers main target

Be careful when you park your bikes near playgrounds, unauthorised parking places and areas which do not have security.

Published: 09th August 2018 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Be careful when you park your bikes near playgrounds, unauthorised parking places and areas which do not have security. Organised bike theft gangs are on the prowl in the city. Shockingly, it is learnt that the buyers are placing orders with the gangs on the type of vehicles they need and they are committing the offence accordingly and delivering them to their ‘clients’.

Unlike in the past, the vehicle-lifters are not necessarily criminals or habitual offenders. Even educated youngsters in need of money or who have got used to lavish lifestyle are committing such offences. The Crime branch of Visakhapatnam nabbed a gang on Wednesday, whose members are lifting high-end bikes. The police recovered 14 bikes, all worth Rs 16 lakh - which include six Royal Enfield bikes, a KTM Duke and a few others.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP- Crimes) Damodar, this is a six-member gang of which one Palli Ravindra of Vizianagaram is said to be the main accused who runs a second-hand bike-cum-car shop.

Ravindra mentions the type of bike required and his accomplices Sravan Kumar and Pydi Raju, both from Bheemili, search for the vehicles at various places and lift them.“Sravan Kumar is just 20, while Pydi Raju is 22 while kingpin Ravindra is 28 years of age. Given to vices and lavish lifestyle, these youths have been running an organised crime for the last three months at various places in the city,” Damodar said.

He further said that the gangs, within a span of a few minutes, break locks using some tools and lift the bikes. Immediately, the bikes are shifted to Vizianagaram where Ravindra picks them up and changes their colours and number plates.Special teams are monitoring the movement of such gangs.

238 two-wheelers lifted in Vizag
Despite best efforts by the police, Vizag city has been witnessing growth in vehicle lifting cases. In 2016, about 560 two-wheelers were lifted while the number was 530 in 2017. This year, till July-end, 238 bikes were reportedly lost and the recovery rate is less. The police say that this year, two-wheeler thefts have come down slightly less due to proper enforcement of rules. They also say that parking in authorised parking lots and cellars equipped with CCTV cameras would help solve the problem.

Committing crimes to fund their vices
Unlike in the past, the vehicle-lifters are not necessarily criminals or habitual offenders. Even educated youngsters in need of money or who have got used to lavish lifestyle are committing such offences.

Visakhapatnam

