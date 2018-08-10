Indian Medical Association wants SV College chief back in AndhraPradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Even as the CID and the three-member committee constituted by the Medical and Health Department started their investigations into the suicide of SV Medical College post graduate student Dr B Shilpa, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) came out in support of Dr N Ramanaiah, demanding that he be reinstated as principal.

After the case was handed over to the CID, the investigation agency’s chief, Amit Garg, constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by CID Nellore SP Ammi Reddy. Reddy and his team visited the SVRR Hospital and SV Medical College and interacted with students and some teaching and non-teaching fraternity, sources said. Indian Medical Association president Srihari Rao and local leaders submitted a memorandum to the committee calling for Dr Ramanaiah to be reinstated as principal.

Speaking to mediapersons later, IMA leaders said Dr Ramainaiah “had his own limitations and has to follow instructions of his higher-ups”.