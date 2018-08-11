Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: ‘Nara Hamara - TDP Hamara’ in Guntur on August 28

Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Finance Corporation Chairman MD Hidayat has said a Muslim Minority Convention christened ‘Nara Hamara - TDP Hamara’ will be organised in Guntur on August 28.

Published: 11th August 2018 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Finance Corporation Chairman MD Hidayat has said a Muslim Minority Convention christened ‘Nara Hamara - TDP Hamara’ will be organised in Guntur on August 28. Chief Minister and Telugu Desam supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the public meeting as a chief guest.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday, Hidayat, along with Urdu Academy Chairman Md Nouman and Kadiri MLA A Chand Basha, asserted that the Chief Minister is striving for the welfare of Muslims.

After spending Rs 2,800 crore for the welfare and development of Muslims in the past four years, the State government allocated Rs 1,106 crore for the minority welfare in the current fiscal, they said.

Stating that the Chief Minister appointed Muslims as chairmen of several corporations and gave several nominated posts to the community, they said through the convention in Guntur they will send a message that Muslim minorities are with the TDP and also expose YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy who colluded with the BJP for political mileage.

Alleging that the YSRC campaigned for the BJP in Karnataka Assembly elections, they said the opposition party also helped the BJP by abstaining from voting in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election.
Recalling that communal violence occurred in the erstwhile undivided AP during the Congress regime, they said there were no such instances now as the TDP government is committed to upholding secularism in the State.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Finance Corporation Chairman Nara Hamara - TDP Hamara

