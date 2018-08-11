Home States Andhra Pradesh

Automated Fingerprint Identification System helps cops crack 13-year-old murder case in Andhra Pradesh

The investigation officer collected all evidence including fingerprints from the scene of offense but failed to nail the killers in the case. 

Published: 11th August 2018 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a major breakthrough, Prakasam district police using the latest technology - Papillon Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS)  - cracked a 13-year-old murder case and arrested the accused.

Disclosing this to mediapersons on Friday, Superintendent of Police B Satya Yesu Babu said that the case which was closed as ‘an undetected murder’ was reopened and solved when fingerprints collected in the crime matched with one of the accused in another criminal case. The accused was taken into custody and questioned, leading to the identification of others involved in the case. One of the three accused in the case died and the remaining two were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Narrating the details of  the case, the SP said that on the intervening night of July 21 and 22, 2005, Elchuri Raghu Ramaiah was found murdered in the fields of Gavadagtlavaripalme of S Konda mandal in the district. There were multiple injuries on the body of the victim, found in the back seat of the car, police registered a case and took up the investigation.

The investigation officer collected all evidence including fingerprints from the scene of offense but failed to nail the killers in the case.  After two years, that is on July 31, 2007, the case was closed as ‘an undetected murder case’.

After 13 years, during the investigation of another case registered under Jarugumilli police station in 2007, the role of the accused Pulivarthi Seetharamaiah in the undetected murder case was exposed. Police immediately picked up Seetharamaiah and questioned him.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Seetharamaiah along with two others - Chenikala Madhavaiah and Gothula Chandra Sekhar, who were close friends, hitched a ride in the car being driven by E Raghu Ramaiah. The trio, who were addicted to alcohol, decided to rob the car. However, Seetharamaiah claimed that he was afraid and backed away while his friends, Chandra and Madhav executed the plan.

They overpowered the driver and took him into their control. Madhav drove the car and hit a road divider then he drove it off the road into Gavadgatlavaripalle fields. They robbed the driver of `600 cash and, not finding any other valuables, they hit him with stones. He died on the spot. They tried to drive away in the car, but one of its tyres burst.

They fled the spot and the next day met Seetharamaiah and told him what happened. The duo was advised to go into hiding. Later in 2008, one of the accused, G Chandrasekhar died in a road accident at Manetikota of Ulavapadu police limits. During investigation, it was found that Madhavaiah had worked as a home guard from 2009 to 2011, but was removed on disciplinary charges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Automated Fingerprint Identification System AFIS Prakasam district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala