Excise SI amasses Rs 30 crore worth assets in Andhra Pradesh

The raids were carried out at the residence of the official, Erragopula Vijay Kumar, 53, and his other properties located at different places, including Katpadu in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 11th August 2018 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 05:01 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unearthed more than `30 crore (as per market value) worth of disproportionate assets in the raid at the house of excise sub-inspector attached to Naguladinne check-post, in Kurnool district on Friday.

Chittoor district ACB officials started conducting surprise raids at 6.30 am in the morning at all the four places simultaneously and found documents of huge properties, Rs 10 lakh cash kept in a gunny bag, gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh and four vehicles.

ACB officials raided his residence in Chittoor town and houses of his relatives in Chittoor rural, Tirupati, Kurnool town, and Katpadi  in Tamil Nadu. “While the value of the disproportionate assets is around ` 3 crore as per book value, the market value will be many more times. Most of his properties are in the name of his wife Meena and son Vivek,” said the ACB officials.

“We came to know that he was extorting monthly mamools from various liquor shops in his division,” said ACB Director General RP Thakur. Vijay Kumar was arrested and produced before the ACB court seeking his judicial remand.

Anti-Corruption Bureau

