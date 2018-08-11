Home States Andhra Pradesh

GST on Haj pilgrimage unjustified: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

CM promises Cabinet berth for Muslims; direct flights for Haj pilgrims to Mecca from Vijayawada from next year

Published: 11th August 2018 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated that a Muslim minority leader will be inducted into his Cabinet. Speaking after flagging off the first batch of Haj pilgrimage buses from the Grievance Hall at his residence in Undavalli near here on Friday, he said the responsibility of giving a ministerial berth to a minority leader lies on him and a decision will be taken in this regard at the earliest.

Stating that his government is committed to the welfare of minorities, he promised to extend support for the social and economic uplift of Muslim community. Finding fault with the Centre for imposing GST on Haj pilgrimage, he said the State government will fight against it until the tax on Haj pilgrimage is waived.
The TDP entered into an alliance with the BJP for protecting the interests of AP after the State bifurcation. As the BJP government failed to fulfil bifurcation promises, the TDP came out of NDA, he said.

Referring to triple talaq issue, the Chief Minister said he is the first one to oppose prosecution of Muslims and now the Central government came up with some amendments to the Bill.

As many as 2,348 people are going for Haj pilgrimage from Andhra Pradesh, including 1,247 men and 1,101 women this time. The Haj pilgrims include a 2-month-old baby Lukhman of Anantapur and 77-year-old Sayed Salimabi of Amaravati. Asserting that Haj pilgrims will be provided with direct flight service to Mecca from Vijayawada from 2019, he said at present some of the pilgrims are departing from Hyderabad and others from Bangalore airports.

He said a Model Haj House will be constructed in Vijayawada at a cost of `80 crore and another Haj House will be built at Kadapa at a cost of `12 crore. Wakf properties in the State will be protected and the income generated from them will be utilised for the welfare of Muslims. A sum of `1,100 crore was allocated for minority welfare in the budget. An amount of `20 crore was allocated for construction of Shadikhanas and another `20 crore for beautification of mosques in the State, the Chief Minister added.

Haj Committee Chairman Ahmed Hussain, Wakf Board Chairman Jaleel Khan and other members were present.

Haj pilgrimage
CM flags off first batch of Haj pilgrimage buses
2,348 Haj pilgrims from AP
1,247 men, 1,101 women
Haj pilgrims include 2-month-old Lukhman
of Anantapur and
77-year-old Sayed Salimabi of Amaravati
Model Haj House in Vijayawada at a cost
of L80 crore
Another Haj House in Kadapa at a cost of
L12 crore

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala