Heavy rain lashes Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh; more downpour likely in 48 hours

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea, high wave alert issued.

Published: 11th August 2018 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

College students take a stroll through a flooded street in Vijayawada on Friday. The city recorded over 6 cm rainfall | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Even As the Southwest Monsoon is active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, moderate to heavy rains have occurred in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts.

In the last 24 hours, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts received maximum rainfall of about 6-7 cm. Weathermen have warned the rapid rainfall is likely to continue for the next 24-48 hours.

According to the Indian Meterological Department (IMD) officials, an upper air cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal and adjoining  south coastal Andhra Pradesh persists, which is at 5.8 km  above mean sea level. Also, a cyclonic circulation lies over north Odisha between 3.1 km and 3.6 km above mean sea level. A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over  northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood around August 13.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and Indian Ocean Forecast System (INDOFOS) has issued high wave alert.

Waves around 3-3.4 metres are expected along the coast of Durgarajpatnam in Nellore district and Beruva in Srikakulam. Current speed of waves is varying between 120-179 cm/sec. As the sea will be rough, fishermen have been cautioned not to venture into the sea.

On Friday, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts witnessed moderate to heavy rains. Rainfall above 5 cm was recorded in these regions. In Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts, light to moderate rainfall between 2 and 4 cm was recorded. The city of Visakhapatnam received maximum rainfall of 7.2 cm on Friday.

In Krishna district, Avanigadda, Kaikalur and Nagayalanka received rainfall between 6 and 6.8 cm.
In the last 24 hours, Vijayawada Urban received over 6 cm of rainfall, which filled majority of roads with water and caused drains to overflow. Some parts of the city experienced long power cuts due to uprooted trees.

Rain accompanied with thunderstorms lashed Visakhapatnam city as well as agency areas on Friday evening.

Speaking to TNIE, K Naga Ratna, IMD’s weather forecasting officer, said: “Currently, monsoon is active over coastal AP and slightly weak over Rayalaseema region. Due to active circulation of winds over the north Bay of Bengal, there will be moderate to heavy rainfall of 6 cm in the next 48 hours. A low pressure is likely to occur on August 13.”

