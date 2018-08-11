‘Report on Bharathi a plant by CM Chandrababu Naidu’, says YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to media reports on Friday about inclusion of his wife YS Bharathi’s name in the charge sheet filed by Enforcement Directorate in the illegal assets case against him, YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy said he was shocked and described the report as a plant by the Chandrababu Naidu government.

In an open letter to people of AP, Jagan said ‘the contents of any chargesheet will be known after the judge hearing the case takes them into consideration’. “Now, even before the judge has taken the chargesheet into consideration, the contents have been leaked out. Who is responsible for it? Who has enmity against me that they would not hesitate to target my family members? Why the companies or individuals that were not featured in the CBI inquiry till date were dragged into the case? What has Bharathi got to do with these cases? I have written the open letter so that everyone will take not of it,” he said.

The YSRC chief said that the TDP and the Congress registered cases against him on August 10, 2011. “Several chargesheets were filed and I was unjustly imprisoned and made to run around the courts. After my father YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s death, I went around to console the people and, seeing increasing public support, both the TDP and the Congress had colluded and got cases registered against me. I believe that the truth will prevail at the end. Today, going by the media reports, it becomes pretty much evident that they are determined to compel my wife also to run around the courts,” he said.

The YSRC chief said that he had written a letter to the Prime Minister in February 2017, explaining how two Enforcement Directorate officers -- Umashankar Goud and Gandhi -- working for Naidu were harassing him. He said if the call data of the two officers were checked, their links with Naidu would be exposed. He described the two officers as the weapons of Naidu aimed at him and his family.

The YSRC chief said that ED officer Gandhi stalled his transfer and got his tenure extended thrice. “After looking at that, the question is who is hand in glove with BJP? Who are victims of the BJP-TDP dark deals?” he questioned.

Jagan said Naidu’s politics could be better described as daytime relation with Congress and nighttime intimacy with BJP. Stating that he never compromised on his values unlike Naidu, Jagan said it was evident from Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s comments that ‘Naidu irrespective of where he is, he is our friend’.

He said that because of the strong bond between the BJP and the TDP, despite audio evidence in the note-for-vote case, Naidu was roaming free. “He has made AP an Avineethi Pradesh (corrupt State). CAG reports exposed his corruption. All these issues should be subjected to investigation, but even after coming out of NDA, no inquiry was ordered, which shows how well Naidu is managing those two national parties,” he said.

Jagan said that using indirect means, Naidu was targeting Bharathi “If such things are accepted, who will have security in the country? Would there be any meaning for democracy? Think about it,” he concluded.