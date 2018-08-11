Home States Andhra Pradesh

Special Investigation Team starts probe into PG med student’s death

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the death of Dr. B Shilpa, a PG medical student in SV Medical College, Tirupati, commenced its inquiry on Friday.

Published: 11th August 2018 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the death of Dr. B Shilpa, a PG medical student in SV Medical College, Tirupati, commenced its inquiry on Friday.
After serving notices to five people -- three faculty members and two students - SIT questioned them at the college. It will continue its inquiry in coming days.

Dr. Shilpa committed suicide by hanging self at her house in Piler of Chittoor district on August 7. She hit the headlines when she wrote a letter to Governor ESL Narasimhan complaining of sexual harassment by three faculty members of SV Medical College.

Following the public outcry, the State government directed the CID to take over the case and CID Chief Amit Garg constituted a SIT headed by Nellore CID SP Ammi Reddy. Meanwhile, junior doctors, PG students, and resident doctors boycotted duties on Friday, demanding action against the accused --  Dr. Ravi Kumar, Dr. Kiriti, and Dr. Siva Kumar.

They also served strike notice to SVR Ruia Hospital administration stating that they will continue to keep away from duties until action is initiated against the accused.

To ensure that patients are not affected, doctors from PHCs in the district were deputed to work at SVR Ruia Government Hospital on shift basis till the crisis is solved.

On the other hand, several government doctors went to Medical and Health department authorities demanding to know the reasons for the suspension of SV Medical College principal Dr. V Ramanaiah.
They were informed that Ramanaiah was the first person, Dr. Shilpa has approached with her complaint.
However, he did not take any action and he has not even reported the same to his higher-ups. It resulted in Shilpa writing the letter to the Governor.

However, the government doctors, especially those working at Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government Hospital were not satisfied and got into a huddle to discuss the ways to counter the students’ protest and support Ramanaiah and three accused professors in Shilpa’s suicide case.

A meeting was held at Microbiology Department conference hall in which the doctors had protested the suspension of three professors and removal of Ramanaiah as principal.

Though the members proposed to form an organisation and stage a counter protest on the college premises, with some doctors not in favour, they decided to meet Principal Secretary (Health) Poonam Malakondaiah on Monday, before deciding the future course of action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Special Investigation Team

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala