Andhra Pradesh Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan promises justice to the backward

By Express News Service

ELURU: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan lambasted Labour Minister Pithani Satyanarayana for his statement that his party has no agenda. “If you do not know about the agenda of Jana Sena, ask your Chief Minister and TDP leaders who visited my party office,” he advised.

Addressing a public gathering at Marteru in Penumantra mandal on Saturday as part of his Porata Yatra, Pawan said he entered politics as he believes that every responsible person should enter politics. “I entered into politics to do service to the country and society. Films are my profession and politics is a responsibility,” he claimed.

He did not mince words when hitting out at both CM Chandrababu Naidu and Opposition Leader Jagan. Several backward castes have no representation in Parliament or Assembly as they were being neglected by TDP and YSRC. Kapu reservation was picked up by Naidu only to get votes.

“I am aware of the crux of the problem and will strive to increase the ratio of reservation and implement Sachar Committee report for social justice. The social issues will be part of my party’s manifesto,” the Jana Sena chief said.