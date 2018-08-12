Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan promises justice to the backward

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan lambasted Labour Minister Pithani Satyanarayana for his statement that his party has no agenda.

Published: 12th August 2018 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ELURU: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan lambasted Labour Minister Pithani Satyanarayana for his statement that his party has no agenda. “If you do not know about the agenda of Jana Sena, ask your Chief Minister and TDP leaders who visited my party office,” he advised.

Addressing a public gathering at Marteru in Penumantra mandal on Saturday as part of his Porata Yatra, Pawan said he entered politics as he believes that every responsible person should enter politics.  “I entered into politics to do service to the country and society. Films are my profession and politics is a responsibility,” he claimed.

He did not mince words when hitting out at both CM Chandrababu Naidu and Opposition Leader Jagan. Several backward castes have no representation in Parliament or Assembly as they were being neglected by TDP and YSRC. Kapu reservation was picked up by Naidu only to get votes.

“I am aware of the crux of the problem and will strive to increase the ratio of reservation and implement Sachar Committee report for social justice. The social issues will be part of my party’s manifesto,” the Jana Sena chief said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan Labour Minister Pithani Satyanarayana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual