Ankurarpanam performed, stage set for 5-day Maha Samprokshanam in Andhra Pradesh

On Saturday night, Ankurarpanam, the ‘Seed Sowing’ ritual, for Astabandhana Balalaya Maha Samprokshanam was observed with celestial fervour in Tirumala. 

Priests perform Ankurarpanam at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The stage was set for the five-day Balalaya Astabandhana Maha Samprokshanam with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) priests performing the Ankurarpana ritual on Saturday night. For the next five days, the Srivari Temple will witness the cleansing ritual, which takes place once in 12 years.
Darshan of the Lord Venkateswara for the devotees will be for a limited period on all the days of the cleansing ritual.

On Saturday night, Ankurarpanam, the ‘Seed Sowing’ ritual, for Astabandhana Balalaya Maha Samprokshanam was observed with celestial fervour in Tirumala.   As per Agama Shastras, any religious event will commence only after observing Ankurarpana which is also known as Beejavahanam, seed sowing.

The Commander-in-Chief of Lord Venkateswara, Sri Vishwaksenulavaru was taken out on a procession along the four mada streets and Senadhipathi Utsavam was observed between 7 pm and 9 pm as a prelude to the ritual. Later, Medini Puja was conducted near Vasantha Mandapam and Putta Mannu (the holy soil which is used to sow Navadhanayas) was collected from the temple precincts.

Later, the ritwiks reached Yagashala and Ankurarpanam was performed. In Yagashala, 28 Homa Gundas were set up, each dedicated to a deity. Of them Pancha Homa Gundas were set for the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara and also for Jaya-Vijaya, Vimana Venkateswara, Yoga Narasimha Swamy, Bhashyakarulavaru, Padipotu Tayaru, Annaprasada Potu Tayaru, Sri Varadaraja Swamy, Sri Vishwaksenulavaru, Sri Garudalwar, Rukmini Satyabhama Sametha Sri Krishna Swamy and Sri Bedi Anjaneyaswamy.

The main event will begin on Sunday and TTD will allow a minimum of 18,000 to a maximum 30,000 devotees for the darshan based on the time that remains after that particular day’s cleansing ritual was performed.

After Ankurarpanam, Prardhana Archakas will undertake minor structural repairs inside the sanctum sanctorum.

Once in 12 years
For the next five days, the Srivari Temple will witness the cleansing ritual, which takes place once in 12 years. Darshan for the devotees will be for a limited period on all the days of the ritual

No online bookings
The TTD has announced suspension of all online seva bookings till the conclusion of the ritual. After Ankurarpanam, Structural repairs will be taken up in the sanctum sanctorum

