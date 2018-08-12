Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tuni arson cases on innocent will be lifted: Andhra Pradesh YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy

Addressing a huge public gathering at Tuni as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, he said cases were foisted against YSRC activists for supporting the Kapu agitation.

Published: 12th August 2018 05:08 AM

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Holding Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the train arson at Tuni during the Kapu stir for BC reservation, YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday said it was Naidu, who was the main culprit in the incident.

Addressing a huge public gathering at Tuni as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, he said cases were foisted against YSRC activists for supporting the Kapu agitation. He promised to withdraw arson cases against the innocent, once the YSRC comes to power in the State.

Jagan targeted Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, who hails from Tuni. “Though Yanamala enjoyed different posts, people of Tuni are bereft of any development. Unfortunately, even drinking water has become a problem here. The drainage system is worst as lands meant for drainage have been encroached upon,” he said.

“Tandava river is facing crisis as the sand mining on the riverbed is going on  unchecked. People say that sand is free for the namesake only and if questioned, cases will be registered against them. Free sand is only for the TDP leaders,” he said.

