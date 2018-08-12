Two bandits arrested for robbing gold in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two bandits, who robbed gold ornaments, have been arrested in Guntur. Jewelleries worth Rs 14 lakh were recovered from them after their arrest.

Addressing a press conference in Guntur on Saturday, Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said the duo stole jewelleries by pepper spraying their victims.

The accused were identified as Kuppili Nageswara Rao and Patnala Muralikrishna who sold the stolen items to one Tadikonda Viswanadh. In an incident, the accused robbed cash and gold from one Jantu Das on March 5.