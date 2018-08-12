Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vamsadhara project ready to store 5 TMC in Andhra Pradesh

Vamsadhara reservoir project is ready to store up to 5 TMC of water by Saturday (August 11) evening and by the end of September the storage capacity would be increased to 8 TMC in the reservoir. 

Published: 12th August 2018 05:20 AM

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Vamsadhara reservoir project is ready to store up to 5 TMC of water by Saturday (August 11) evening and by the end of September the storage capacity would be increased to 8 TMC in the reservoir. Since, the project is inching to the final stage, district officials of several departments, on Saturday, offered standing ovation to District Collector K Dhananjaya Reddy and Joint Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu for completing the project successfully.

At a review meet conducted to analyse Independence Day arrangements at the collectorate, on Saturday, Transport Minister K Atchannaidu felicitated the District Collector and the Joint Collector for putting in their best efforts. Later, directing the irrigation officials and the district administration, he said that the trial run of releasing water from Vamsadhara reservoir project should be done on a grand note.

Reviewing the arrangements of state level Independence Day celebrations scheduled in Srikakulam, he said that there should be no private banners or hoardings welcoming the Chief Minister as it is against the protocol for the scheduled ceremonial Independence Day celebrations.

