YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy trying to get sympathy from wife’s name in ED chargesheet: TD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State chief and Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao on Saturday shot off a 6-page letter to YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy posing 22 questions about his involvement in illegal assets and fake companies cases, in which the Opposition Leader’s wife YS Bharathi’s name was also mentioned in the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Pointing out that VK Sasikala also being named in the chargesheet filed against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in disproportionate assets case, he wanted to know what was the difference in the case of Jagan’s wife as she was associated with different companies involved in the cases.

Reacting to the open letter of the YSRC chief in which he described the reports against his wife were a plant by the Chandrababu Naidu government, Venkata Rao found fault with Jagan for trying to garner sympathy from the issue. “Instead of feeling remorse that his sins have affected his family, he is trying to defame others, how logical is it? He should ask himself the question as to why his wife’s name was in the chargesheet instead of questioning others? What has TDP to do with Jagan’s wife name figured in the chargesheet filed by the ED?” he questioned.

“Your expression of shock over your wife’s name mentioned in the chargesheet is the biggest joke,” he said. Accusing Jagan of getting bail by compromising with Congress earlier, he said dragging of various cases against him is the result of his understanding with BJP now.

“Vijay Sai Reddy, the A2 in various cases against Jagan, is in Rajya Sabha only to lobby on behalf of the YSRC chief to get him bailed out of the cases. His party MPs’ resignation is also an understanding with BJP,” he said.

Venkata Rao said that TDP’s struggle is for the State, while that of Jagan is to escape the Law. He demanded to know if Bharathi was not the director of 10 companies and how the companies got established between 2005 and 2011.

Is it not true, that during your father YSR regime, 25 cases were foisted against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and 26 inquiries were ordered. You paid just Rs 2.92 lakh as income tax in 2008-09, which went up to Rs 70 crore in 2011. How was it possible?” the State Telugu Desam chief questioned.

Let YSRC chief deny his involvement in cases: FM

Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu expressed his dismay over the response of YSRC chief to the news reports about Bharathi’s name figured in the chargesheet filed by the ED. In a press release, he said nowhere in his open letter did Jagan denied the involvement of his wife. All he did was to express his objection over the news reports.

“In what way TDP is related to those reports?” he questioned. Yanamala said Jagan should clarify whether his family was involved in the cases or not. “All he is doing is to get sympathy from the people even from the news reports. When he is not denying his role in the cases or the role of his family members, how can he object to the news reports published? Let him deny his involvement in cases,” he said.