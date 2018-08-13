Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice T B Radhakrishnan concerned over eroding ethics in judiciary

Corruption in the judiciary is a grave concern and Manipur High Court judge N Kotiswar Singh minced no words when he asked the judges to shun gifts.​

Published: 13th August 2018 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana TB Radhakrishnan at the conference on Human values and the legal world in Puttaparthi on Sunday( Photo I Nagaraja Gadeka/EPS)

By Hemanth Kumar
Express News Service

PUTTAPARTHI: The biggest conclave of judges and the legal fraternity, which deliberated on ‘Human Values and the Legal World’, concluded here on Sunday, expressing serious concern over the decline in ethics in the legal profession. Highlighting the deterioration, Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana High Court Justice T B Radhakrishnan said there are two types of judges — donkeys and horses.

Candid in his observation, Justice Radhakrishnan said, “I faithfully belong to the donkeys’ creed and I am happy. Horses are meant to be decorated, but donkeys are meant to carry the burden.”
Justice Radhakrishnan, who chaired a seminar on ‘Ethics and Probity in Legal Profession’, on the concluding day of the two-day conclave held at Prashanti Nilayam, advocated the need for synchronisation of Constitutional values with eternal human values. He added that lawyers and law students should strive to ensure that the illiterate and mentally challenged get their constitutional rights.

That would be the real service to society and to spiritual guru Satya Sai Baba, he said.
Delhi High Court judge Justice Hari Shankar, in his address, called upon the judicial fraternity to uphold the principles of truth, dharma (righteousness) and compassion, and to live up to the view that it is a noble profession.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana High Court judge Justice Ram Subramanian stressed the importance of ethics in the profession. One should never give up ethics to win a case, he said, and observed that today, the urge among lawyers is to become a crorepati, not commitment to client, court or community. “Materialistic prosperity is not everything in life,” he added.

Corruption in the judiciary is a grave concern and Manipur High Court judge N Kotiswar Singh minced no words when he asked the judges to shun gifts.

He compared the habit of taking gifts to that of getting addicted to drugs.
“One must avoid temptation. Make sure you don’t cultivate the habit of taking gifts. It is just like drug addiction. Once taken, it becomes a habit, once tasted, you can’t resist the temptation,” he said.
He appealed to the judicial fraternity not to compromise on morality and ethics. “We are not practising what we are preaching,” he said.

The two-day conclave also deliberated on issues of ‘Dharma and the Rule of Law’, which was chaired by former judge of Supreme Court Justice A P Misra and also ‘Role of  Judiciary in Advancing Human Values’ with judge of International Court of Justice Dalveer Bhandari delivering the keynote address.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
T B Radhakrishnan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless