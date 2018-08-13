Andhra Pradesh government school teachers shun Uddanam postings

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Haryana youth leader held for burning Constitution's copy
Over 100 people killed in ongoing Taliban attacks in Afghanistan's Ghazni
Former AIADMK MLA R Chinnasamy arrested in Coimbatore
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions mistakenly addresses slain Indian engineer Kuchibhotla as 'Sikh'
Reliance says Rafale contract received from Dassault, not Defence Ministry
Kerala flood: Centre gives Rs 100 crore as immediate relief against demand for Rs 1,200 cr