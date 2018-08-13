Andhra Pradesh government school teachers shun Uddanam postings

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For various reasons, including the fear of Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD), 545 teacher posts at various government schools in the Uddanam region have remained vacant. With shortage of teachers, the quality of education is reportedly deteriorating in the Uddanam villages.

Taking it very seriously, the district education officials are gearing up to recruit academic instructors to fill the vacancies immediately. After transfers and deputations in the earlier counselling, about 545 teacher posts fell vacant in the Uddanam mandals of Kaviti, Kanchili, Ichchapuram, Mandasa, Sompeta and Vajrapukotturu. To ensure teachers are posted at all government schools in the Uddanam region, the district education officials are gearing up to recruit academic instructors to fill the vacant posts.

Education department sources said off the record that majority of the teachers had opted for transfers and deputations from the Uddanam mandals during the counselling. Even the teachers from other parts of the district are not willing to be posted in the Uddanam villages. The vacancies would be filled with permanent teachers only in the next recruitment through the DSC.

About two weeks ago, villagers of Seetarampuram of Vajrapukotturu mandal in the Uddanam region had expressed their anger against officials of the Education Department by locking school doors as no teacher had been posted to the school since the beginning of the academic year.

Similarly, a single woman teacher has to manage about 70 students in Yekuvuru government school in Sompeta mandal. The State had given nod for recruiting teachers, he promised to complete the recruitment by month-end.