BJP national secretary Muralidhar Rao flays CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: BJP national secretary Muralidhar Rao on Sunday dubbed CM Chandrababu Naidu as the brand ambassador for cheating. Speaking to the booth committee representatives, he said the BJP had started the real fight in the State and it would soon go to the top position.

Despite the BJP and TDP alliance being formed on the anti-Congress plank, Chandrababu Naidu was now trying to ally with Congress in the upcoming elections. Muralidhar Rao stated that the DNA of NTR would never excuse Naidu for his actions.