Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cops boost vigil ahead of Independence Day in Guntur

The police also seized 68 vehicles without valid documents.

Published: 13th August 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ahead of the Independence Day, Guntur Urban Police conducted cordon and search operations in the city and Mangalagiri and detained 11 suspicious persons. The police also seized 68 vehicles without valid documents.

Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said searches were done at Sarada Colony in Guntur and KL Rao of Tadepalli, adding that seven persons from Uttar Pradesh were detained for not being able to produce proper identification cards. He said the cops would verify ownership details of the seized vehicles.

As many as 200 constables, along with Additional SPs Lakshmi Narayana and Raghava, DSP Soumya Latha, RVSN Murthy, K Srinivasulu and Ch Papa Rao and Mangalagiri DSP G Rama Krishna, took part in the cordon and search operations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Independence Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless