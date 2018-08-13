Cops boost vigil ahead of Independence Day in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ahead of the Independence Day, Guntur Urban Police conducted cordon and search operations in the city and Mangalagiri and detained 11 suspicious persons. The police also seized 68 vehicles without valid documents.

Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said searches were done at Sarada Colony in Guntur and KL Rao of Tadepalli, adding that seven persons from Uttar Pradesh were detained for not being able to produce proper identification cards. He said the cops would verify ownership details of the seized vehicles.

As many as 200 constables, along with Additional SPs Lakshmi Narayana and Raghava, DSP Soumya Latha, RVSN Murthy, K Srinivasulu and Ch Papa Rao and Mangalagiri DSP G Rama Krishna, took part in the cordon and search operations.