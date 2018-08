By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Cops arrested a man for circulating footage of two upcoming Telugu movies in Guntur city on Sunday.

The arrested was identified as Padavela Rajesh, who works with the Film Industry Data Digital Bank in Hyderabad. Rajesh had copied scenes from ‘Geeta Govindam’ and ‘Taxiwala’ movies and shared it with his relatives and students of colleges.

The issue came to light after a producer at Geeta Arts alerted the police. Four students from KL University and VVIT college were interrogated.