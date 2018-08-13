OS Tyagarajan to be given eminence award

Home States Andhra Pradesh

VMDA founder-president CSN Raju, along with other members of the VMDA council, announced the schedule of the celebrations on Sunday here.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakha Music and Dance Academy (VMDA) will conduct its 32nd annual celebrations at Kalabharathi auditorium here from August 18 to 24 and the annual national eminence award for this year will be presented to Carnatic musician and Central Music & Drama Academy awardee OS Tyagarajan by former state chief minister K Rosaiah on August 20 at the Kalabharathi auditorium.

VMDA founder-president CSN Raju, along with other members of the VMDA council, announced the schedule of the celebrations on Sunday here. In this connection, they released pamphlets and posters of the celebrations and the award function.

The celebrations comprise Carnatic vocalists Malladi brothers concert   on the first day, followed by Dr Nityasri Mahadevan concert on August 19, Dr OS Tyagarajan concert on August 20, Trisur brothers concert on August 21, Hindustani Jugalbandi of Pandit Subhashish Bose (Hamsa veena) & Ustad Hussain Hyderkhan (shehnai) on August 22, Sanjay Kumar Joshi and group Kathak dance on August 23, and ‘Bhakta Pothana’ drama by the Palakollu- Kalaadhara Natadhaamam troupe on August 24.

“As all the events have free entry, we appeal to the music and dance lovers to enjoy our rich culture,” said Raju.

