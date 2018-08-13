Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two-day cardiology meet ends

The cardiologists offered special session for the PG medical students during the meet.

VIJAYAWADA: The two-day State-level meeting of cardiologists under AP chapter of Cardiology Society of India (APCSI), which took place in the city, ended on Sunday. The cardiologists offered special session for the PG medical students during the meet.

“About 10,000 infants are born with a cardiac problem every year in the State, and about 2,500-3,000 are born with critical cardiac diseases,” said Dr.N.Srinath Reddy, Paediatric Cardiologist Specialist, while addressing the conference.

Dr. Srinath explained to the medicos what congenital heart diseases were and talked about the practices used to treat children who were born with such heart problems. He said that the latest methods of the treatment of heart diseases should be used. About 300 cardiologists and students participated in the meet.

