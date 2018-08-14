Home States Andhra Pradesh

Solve problems of Polavaram oustees: N Chandrababu Naidu

Officials informed him that 57.41 per cent of project works have been completed so far despite rains.

Published: 14th August 2018 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram project . (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed Water Resource department officials to complete the resettlement and rehabilitation of Polavaram project oustees by December and directed the officials to expedite the project works.

Taking stock of the Polavaram project works progress on Monday, the Chief Minister said that till date one lakh people have visited Polavaram project site and directed officials to encourage more people from the district to visit the project site.

He said that Chief Engineers board meeting will discuss the GST on the bills for works being done for Polavaram project will be discussed and shortly a solution will be found.

Officials informed him that 57.41 per cent of project works have been completed so far despite rains. According to them, 44.23 percent of works of the main dam, 62.77 per cent of the left main canal, 90 per cent of works of the right main canal, 77 per cent of earthworks pertaining to spillway, spill channel and others, 94.20 per cent of jet grouting and 33.7 per cent of concrete works have been completed so far.

Reviewing the water levels in different water bodies across the State, the Chief Minister directed officials to utilise the available water resources- both surface and groundwater. They were asked to focus on the areas, where there is deficit rainfall. Till date, in all the 86 reservoirs, the total volume of water stood at 380.68 TMC and in other tanks and water bodies, an additional 867 TMC is available.

Officials were directed to complete the 25 ongoing projects by December and also to complete 10 lakh farm ponds at the earliest and fill them up with water. He opined that by effectively storing the water in the existing reservoirs, medium, minor and small tanks, providing water for the areas depending on rains is not impossible. He appreciated Vamsadhara project engineers for completing the second phase works at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Polavaram project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener