Aim is to make Andhra one of top three states in country by 2022: CM Chandrababu Naidu

By PTI

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said his government's aim is to make Andhra Pradesh one of the top three states in the country by the year 2022 in terms of overall development.

He was speaking after unfurling the national flag and reviewing the ceremonial parade at the independence day celebrations here.

"Our aim is to make AP one of the top three states in the country by the year 2022 in overall development and the number one state by 2029," the Chief Minister said.

He elaborated his government's vision of transforming the state into a happy Andhra Pradesh.

The development will be measured in terms of happiness (of people) as well, he said.

"We have also come out with a Vision 2050 when AP should emerge as the top destination in the world," Naidu added.

He listed out the various schemes being implemented for the welfare of the people and the development of the state despite the hardship caused by bifurcation.

"We have been consistently registered double-digit economic growth rate in the last four years. This year, our economic growth rate is over 11.7 per cent, one of the best in the country," Naidu said.

Ever since the state's bifurcation in June 2014, the government has organised Independence Day functions in different districts with Srikakulam in north coastal Andhra Pradesh today becoming the fifth.

The Chief Minister presented Indian Police Medals and other awards to police personnel.

He also gave away awards to meritorious government staff.

Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar, Director General of Police R P Thakur, Ministers K Kala Venkata Rao, district Collector Dhananjaya Reddy and others were present.