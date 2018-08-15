Home States Andhra Pradesh

Aim is to make Andhra one of top three states in country by 2022: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu elaborated his government's vision of transforming the state into a happy Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 15th August 2018 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu | PTI

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said his government's aim is to make Andhra Pradesh one of the top three states in the country by the year 2022 in terms of overall development.

He was speaking after unfurling the national flag and reviewing the ceremonial parade at the independence day celebrations here.

"Our aim is to make AP one of the top three states in the country by the year 2022 in overall development and the number one state by 2029," the Chief Minister said.

He elaborated his government's vision of transforming the state into a happy Andhra Pradesh.

The development will be measured in terms of happiness (of people) as well, he said.

"We have also come out with a Vision 2050 when AP should emerge as the top destination in the world," Naidu added.

He listed out the various schemes being implemented for the welfare of the people and the development of the state despite the hardship caused by bifurcation.

"We have been consistently registered double-digit economic growth rate in the last four years. This year, our economic growth rate is over 11.7 per cent, one of the best in the country," Naidu said.

Ever since the state's bifurcation in June 2014, the government has organised Independence Day functions in different districts with Srikakulam in north coastal Andhra Pradesh today becoming the fifth.

The Chief Minister presented Indian Police Medals and other awards to police personnel.

He also gave away awards to meritorious government staff.

Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar, Director General of Police R P Thakur, Ministers K Kala Venkata Rao, district Collector Dhananjaya Reddy and others were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Independence Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Let us take a look at how The New Indian Express reported the Indian Independence in 1947.
Here's how Express covered India's Independence in 1947
Heavy rains have been continuing unabated in the southern districts of the state and an orange alert was declared in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. (Photo | EPS/Manu Mavelil)
Rain fury continues to haunt Kerala as red alert issued in 12 districts