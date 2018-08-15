Rahul Gandhi skirts tie-up questions, puts ball in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Congress court

S Guru Srikanth By

VIJAYAWADA: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday evaded a direct reply to a query on whether the party will align with its one-time arch-rival the TDP, further fuelling speculation of a possible coming together in both the Telugu States for the 2019 elections.

The Gandhi scion, who was candid enough to admit that the party’s chances of coming to power in Andhra are bleak, deftly left the doors open with the remark that a final call on alliances would be taken after feedback from State Congress units.

Rahul’s comments in Hyderabad come in the backdrop of a re-energised Congress in Andhra. With former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy’s appointment as the party’s State affairs in charge, there is a spring in the step of senior leaders including PCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy.

Optimistic though they are, Reddy and company are still cautious as are their TDP counterparts. Acutely aware that an overt alliance with Congress, which split the State in tandem with the BJP, could be a liability, TDP leaders are wary of talking about it. However, of late, the grand old party has come in for some indirect praise from even TDP chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu himself indicating which way the wind is blowing.

The two parties are keeping cards close to their chest. Raghuveera Reddy told TNIE, “We will go it alone in all the 175 Assembly and 25 Parliamentary constituencies in the state,” he asserted.

Asked about an alliance with TDP in TS, he quipped that he was not concerned about that state and chose not to elaborate further. In TDP circles, the talk of a “tacit” understanding has been doing the rounds for some time. Recent developments like close coordination between both the parties during protests in Telangana, Congress support to TDP candidate in the PAC member election in Parliament and TDP support to Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha deputy speaker election, party insiders suggest, are indicative of what is in store.

“At present, we are not clear whether the party will have an alliance with Congress in Telangana. However, we are clear that we will not have any alliance or tactical understanding with the Congress in AP,” a TDP senior leader told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

Political observers opine it is too early to comment on pre-poll ties. Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar reasons that the political situation in Andhra is very confusing like never before.“Anyone can align with anyone except the BJP at any given juncture. State parties may join hands with Congress or Left,” he said. He believes that Congress would have nothing to lose if it were to tie-up with the TDP.

Rahul has been reiterating if his party was voted to power at the Centre, it would grant special status to the State — the major demand of all the State parties, including the TDP. It makes any alliance with the grand old party palatable.

