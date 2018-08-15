Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi skirts tie-up questions, puts ball in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Congress court

The Gandhi scion, who was candid enough to admit that the party’s chances of coming to power in Andhra are bleak, deftly left the doors open.

Published: 15th August 2018 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday evaded a direct reply to a query on whether the party will align with its one-time arch-rival the TDP, further fuelling speculation of a possible coming together in both the Telugu States for the 2019 elections.

The Gandhi scion, who was candid enough to admit that the party’s chances of coming to power in Andhra are bleak, deftly left the doors open with the remark that a final call on alliances would be taken after feedback from State Congress units.

Rahul’s comments in Hyderabad come in the backdrop of a re-energised Congress in Andhra. With former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy’s appointment as the party’s State affairs in charge, there is a spring in the step of senior leaders including PCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy.

Optimistic though they are, Reddy and company are still cautious as are their TDP counterparts. Acutely aware that an overt alliance with Congress, which split the State in tandem with the BJP, could be a liability, TDP leaders are wary of talking about it. However, of late, the grand old party has come in for some indirect praise from even TDP chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu himself indicating which way the wind is blowing.

The two parties are keeping cards close to their chest. Raghuveera Reddy told TNIE, “We will go it alone in all the 175 Assembly and 25 Parliamentary constituencies in the state,” he asserted.

Asked about an alliance with TDP in TS, he quipped that he was not concerned about that state and chose not to elaborate further. In TDP circles, the talk of a “tacit” understanding has been doing the rounds for some time. Recent developments like close coordination between both the parties during protests in Telangana, Congress support to TDP candidate in the PAC member election in Parliament and TDP support to Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha deputy speaker election, party insiders suggest, are indicative of what is in store. 

“At present, we are not clear whether the party will have an alliance with Congress in Telangana. However, we are clear that we will not have any alliance or tactical understanding with the Congress in AP,” a TDP senior leader told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

Political observers opine it is too early to comment on pre-poll ties. Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar reasons that the political situation in Andhra is very confusing like never before.“Anyone can align with anyone except the BJP at any given juncture. State parties may join hands with Congress or Left,” he said. He believes that Congress would have nothing to lose if it were to tie-up with the TDP.

Rahul has been reiterating if his party was voted to power at the Centre, it would grant special status to the State — the major demand of all the State parties, including the TDP. It makes any alliance with the grand old party palatable.

TDP mum on Telangana tie-up
Acutely aware that an overt alliance with Congress, which split the State could be a liability, TDP leaders are wary of talking about forming an alliance

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TDP Rahul Gandhi Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss