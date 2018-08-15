Three TDP workers killed in accident: Cops suspect murder by YSRC rivals

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In the ongoing investigation into the death of three persons in a road accident on August 9, Guntur police on Tuesday said it was a murder planned and executed by political rivals of the deceased. The deceased were workers from the ruling TDP and had long-standing disputes with their rivals from the YSR Congress, police said, adding on the day of the incident, too, the two groups had clashed over certain local issues. The accused included four YSRC sympathisers and a TDP activist, too, police said.

On August 9, Gurajala Somaiah (30), Challa Venkata Krishna (26) and Medaboina Mallaiah (26) were on their way to the local police station on a two-wheeler when they met with an accident. A car coming from behind crashed into the two-wheeler and, as the trio fell off the vehicle, a lorry ran over them, killing them all on the spot.

Since the trio had a dispute with the YSRC activists some time before the accident had taken place, there was tension in the region with the TDP activists holding their rival party sympathisers responsible for the deaths.

During the investigating, Vinukonda police found that the clash was overlaying of a CC road in Andugula Kothapalem of Vinukonda mandal. The YSRC activists were opposing the construction of the road and obstructed the works leading to the clash.

The three men then left the village for the police station on a motorcycle to complain about the incident. This was when the five men allegedly followed them and hit their vehicle from behind, the police said. The driver of the lorry lost control over his vehicle and ran over the three men.

Vinukonda Urban said the five persons were nabbed after a thorough investigation. They were identified as Challa China Sambaiah, Yenuganti Ramakotaiah, Yenuganti Srinivasa Rao and Mandati Rama Rao, YSRC supporters, and Poluri Yedukondalu, a TDP activist, who had disputes with the deceased. The police registered cases against them under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 120-b (criminal conspiracy).

Hit by car, run over by lorry

