Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three TDP workers killed in accident: Cops suspect murder by YSRC rivals

The accused included four YSRC sympathisers and a TDP activist, too, police said.​

Published: 15th August 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

During the investigating, Vinukonda police found that the clash was overlaying of a CC road in Andugula.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In the ongoing investigation into the death of three persons in a road accident on August 9, Guntur police on Tuesday said it was a murder planned and executed by political rivals of the deceased. The deceased were workers from the ruling TDP and had long-standing disputes with their rivals from the YSR Congress, police said, adding on the day of the incident, too, the two groups had clashed over certain local issues. The accused included four YSRC sympathisers and a TDP activist, too, police said.

On August 9, Gurajala Somaiah (30), Challa Venkata Krishna (26) and Medaboina Mallaiah (26) were on their way to the local police station on a two-wheeler when they met with an accident. A car coming from behind crashed into the two-wheeler and, as the trio fell off the vehicle, a lorry ran over them, killing them all on the spot.

Since the trio had a dispute with the YSRC activists some time before the accident had taken place, there was tension in the region with the TDP activists holding their rival party sympathisers responsible for the deaths.

During the investigating, Vinukonda police found that the clash was overlaying of a CC road in Andugula Kothapalem of Vinukonda mandal. The YSRC activists were opposing the construction of the road and obstructed the works leading to the clash.

The three men then left the village for the police station on a motorcycle to complain about the incident. This was when the five men allegedly followed them and hit their vehicle from behind, the police said. The driver of the lorry lost control over his vehicle and ran over the three men. 

Vinukonda Urban said the five persons were nabbed after a thorough investigation. They were identified as Challa China Sambaiah, Yenuganti Ramakotaiah, Yenuganti Srinivasa Rao and Mandati Rama Rao, YSRC supporters, and Poluri Yedukondalu, a TDP activist, who had disputes with the deceased.  The police registered cases against them under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 120-b (criminal conspiracy).

Hit by car, run over by lorry

On August 9, Gurajala Somaiah, Challa Venkata Krishna and Medaboina Mallaiah were on their way to the local police station on a two-wheeler when they met with an accident. A car from behind hit the two-wheeler and, as the trio fell down, a lorry ran over them killing them all

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YSRC TDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss