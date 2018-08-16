Home States Andhra Pradesh

Flood-like situation in north Andhra Pradesh, Seven fishermen from Kakinada missing

In Kakinada, seven fishermen who ventured into the sea on a mechanised boat on August 7, haven’t returned yet.

Published: 16th August 2018 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Rain played havoc with the practice session of players at Mulapadu stadium in Vijayawada. India A&B, Aus A and SA A will play in a quadrangular cricket series organised by BCCI| Express

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM/KAKINADA/KURNOOL: With heavy rains lashing Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts for the last two days, a flood-like situation prevailed in several parts of the north coastal districts on Wednesday.

Even as major reservoirs across the State are brimming with continuous inflows, the Indian  Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, under the influence of a depression over Odisha coast, across the three districts in the next 48 hours.

In Kakinada, seven fishermen who ventured into the sea on a mechanised boat on August 7, haven’t returned yet. The district administration is seeking the support of Coast Guard to locate the boat belonging to Mosa Pethuru from Dummulapeta in Kakinada. The missing fishermen are Garikina Anand (39), Apparao (52), Yeripelli Laxman (38), Sattibabu (39), Dasari Koyyaraju (37) and two others.

District collector Karthikeya Mishra has alerted the Marine and Coast Guard Department to launch a search operation.In Srikakulam, continuous rains resulted in the disruption of road connectivity between Alikam Battili road in LN peta and flood waters gushed into several houses at Koyilam colony of the low-lying village.

Vamshadhara flash floods likely, reservoirs brim

Similarly, the road network was affected in Matala and Kaligam of Kotturu mandal and Peddadimili of Bhamini manal. Incessant rains in the upper catchment area of Odisha, have led to the prediction of flash floods in Vamsadhara river. Keeping this in view, district collector K Dhananajaya Reddy set up a control room -- contact no. 08942-240557 --for all low lying mandals along the Vamsadhara including Hiramandalam, Sarubujjjili, Amadalavalasa, LN Peta, Burja, Kotturu, Bhamini and Jalumuru.

Water levels in various reservoirs are on the rise due to rains in the upper catchment area of the Vamsadhara in Odisha. The inflow at Gotta Barrage is around 83,000 cusecs as on Wednesday evening and the same is being discharged as outflow. With the increased water levels, irrigation officials opened all 22 gates of the barrage.

The water level in the pond reached 37.10 metres against the full reservoir level of 38.10 metres. Similarly, the inflow at Narayanapuram ayacut on Nagavali river is 24,800 cusec, with around the same outflow.

The inflow at the old bridge on Nagavali river is 24,000 cusecs while the inflow at Madduvalasa reservoir is 600 cusecs. Totapalli reservoir in Vizinagaram has an inflow of 44,000 while the outflow is 53,000 cusecs.

In Kurnool, Srisailam reservoir is has been receiving heavy inflows from both Sunkesula dam via Tungabhadra and Jurala project via Krishna river. Nearly 150 TMC of water has reached the Srisailam reservoir this year. Currently, 152.15 TMC of water is stored in Srisailam reservoir against its capacity of 215.8 TMC. Officials expect the reservoir to reach full capacity in the next three days.
The officials said water would be released to Nagarjuna Sagar once the FRL is reached. The Srisailam reservoir is receiving 72,640 cusecs of inflow as on Wednesday, officials said. About 39,090  cusecs is being used for power generation and drinking water purpose.

Weather forecast
Heavy rains to continue for 48 hrs
Heavy rains expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari; moderate rains in West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur
August 18 Another depression likely to north of Bay of Bengal

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh flood Srisailam reservoir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States