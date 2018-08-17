Woman kills 65-year-old mother-in-law in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An elderly woman was allegedly killed by her daughter-in-law at Kothapalem of Machavaram mandal in Guntur on Thursday. According to Piduguralla CI M V Subba Rao, Koya Vijayalakshmi attacked Sarojanamma (65) with a pestle, leading to her instant death. Vijayalakshmi was angry with Sarojanamma over the latter’s objection to her illicit relationship with her lover. Vijayalakshmi husband Ramanjaneyulu lodged a complaint with the police, who registered a case and are conducting inquiry. The body was shifted to Sattenapalli area hospital for postmortem.