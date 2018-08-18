Adopt micro-irrigation to increase yield, ryots told

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Horticulture scientists said adoption of micro-irrigation techniques could help coconut and cocoa farmers reap greater benefits. Several scientists from the Coconut Research Centre and the YSR Horticulture University spoke at a workshop on Premier Technologies in Coconut Farming and Inter-crops, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Corporation at Vengalaraju Kuppam of Palasamudram mandal, 50 km from here. Dr A Padma, of the research centre, interacting with 300 farmers, said, “Unscientific nutrient and water management systems had led to a decline in coconut and cocoa yields, and the same was applicable to inter-crops such as banana.”

Intending to create awareness among farmers to double the production of coconut and cocoa in the region, she said, “By following micro-irrigation methods, each coconut tree can reap 140-250 coconuts against the present 70-80 coconuts. The methods would further help farmers reap rich harvest in cocoa farming.”

APMIC Project Director Y Vidya Shankar said that currently micro-irrigation was not being used in the district, which had 2,500 hectares under coconut plantations. “Thanks to the good response from farmers, we are going to take up micro-irrigation in 50 hectares of coconut plantation with cocoa as inter-crop,” he said.

Cadbury’s Area Manager Ravindra Kumar said the firm would be at the forefront of encouraging cocoa farming with the buy-back system. “Each farmer can earn `60,000 per acre with cocoa as inter-crop,” he said.

Coconut and cocoa farmers from the district attended the workshop. Scientists from the YSR Horticulture University, Tadepalligudem, and the Coconut Research Centre, Ambajipeta, attended the workshop and held orientation classes for farmers. Representatives of the Cadbury, a confectionery company also took part in the workshop. Later, Shankar led scientists for a field visit to the coconut plantations in Palasamudram and SR Puram mandals.

Greater benefits

The objective of the programme was to educate the farmers, and to dispel the misconception that the two crops were financially not viable, said APMIC Project Director Vidya Shankar.

Though not many take up horticulture in district, it holds great potential