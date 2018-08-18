Andhra Pradesh: Guntur Municipal Corporation allot Rs 10 crore for repair of rain-battered roads

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Roads in the city suffered heavy damage due to incessant rains in the past few days. In view of this, the Guntur Municipal Corporation has initiated road repair works at Arundelpet, Brodipet, Lakshmipuram, Sampath Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Lodge Centre and Mother Theresa Statue Centre among other places.

The GMC has finalised tenders worth Rs 10 crore to repair 84km-long roads across 58 places in city. Meanwhile, residents are urging the corporation to complete the works soon as damaged roads are causing problems in commuting. Locals at Santosh Nagar said water-logging in the area was resulting in mosquito breeding and that no official has taken any measure to resolve the issue. M Sambasiva Rao, a resident, said that a representation was given to the GMC for road repair works and cleaning of drains.

Meanwhile, GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar has directed the sanitary and engineering officials to take up repair works without any delay. He inspected Chuttugunta, Nallacheruvu, Yetukuru road, Nagarampalem, ITC road, Chilakaluripet and other areas of Guntur on Friday. He directed the sanitary staff to clear the blocked drains for free flow of water.