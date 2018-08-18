Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Two commit suicide after families object to their extramarital affair

Two from West Godavari district ended their lives by hanging on Friday. The deceased, who were married, had an extramarital affair and took the extreme step as their families raised objections, the po

By Express News Service

ELURU: Two from West Godavari district ended their lives by hanging on Friday. The deceased, who were married, had an extramarital affair and took the extreme step as their families raised objections, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Nandyala Suresh (27) from Unguturu and Uma Sarojini (23) from Tanuku. They first started as friends and later developed a relationship, which led to clashes in their respective families.

Earlier, they called their families and told them they were going to Visakhapatnam to commit suicide.
However, they cancelled the plan and reached Ungunturu and hanged themselves to the ceiling of a house.
Meanwhile, Suresh’s mother alleged that the couple were murdered and did not commit suicide.
A case of suspicious deaths has been registered by Chebrole police.

Suicide Helpline
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Suicide

