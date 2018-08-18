Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar moots ranking for government colleges

Chief Secretary opined that it will be better to give ranking to government colleges based on infrastructure facilities and academic performance.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu having a word with Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar. (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Underscoring the need to provide better education facilities in tribal areas, Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar has directed the officials to take effective measures to reduce the dropout rate of students in the middle of the academic year.

Convening separate meetings with the officials of education and tribal welfare departments at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday, the Chief Secretary opined that it will be better to give ranking to government colleges based on infrastructure facilities and academic performance so as to encourage students to opt for education in the best colleges.

Directing the officials to introduce innovative courses suitable for the present industry needs in ITIs, he said by studying such courses, students can have better employment opportunities. The Chief Secretary also asked the officials to ensure laboratory facility in all colleges offering science courses in the State.
Making it clear that electricity and drinking water should be provided in every government college across the State, he wanted the officials to take up the works with government funds without depending on donations from philanthropists.

Expressing satisfaction over the improvement in basic amenities in tribal hamlets, the Chief Secretary wanted the officials to develop other infrastructure and extend banking services to people living in agency areas.

