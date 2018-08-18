Former Union minister MM Pallam Raju rules out possibility of Congress, TDP alliance

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Former Union minister MM Pallam Raju has ruled out possibility of Congress-TDP alliance in the upcoming elections.

He said the Congress would face the polls all by itself as it was receiving good response from people in all the 13 districts. Speaking at a programme at the party office in Guntur on Friday, he asked the party leaders to establish booth-level committees in the State.

He said the TDP government has deceived the public by giving them falls promises. He stated that the government had earlier promised to pay dole of Rs 2,000 per month to the unemployed youth.

However, they recently announced that they would Rs 1,000 per month to the unemployed, which was ‘severly objectionable.’

The former minister also said the TDP was trying to create differences between people in the name of reservations, and that the current scenario in the state was not good for the society.