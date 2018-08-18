Promotions in police department: Hyderabad High Court dismisses petitions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Paving way for promotions to police officers category in Telangana, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday dismissed the petitions filed challenging the GOs 122 and 133 issued by the State government relating to promotions to the category of inspectors and deputy superintendents of police (DSPs).

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was passing this order in petitions filed seeking to declare the adhoc rule issued vide GO 122 dated Nov 3, 2016, and GO 133 dated Dec 28, 2017, by the Home (legal department) as illegal. The bench earlier directed the authorities concerned not to have promotions for the time being, applying the impugned GOs.

The petitioners who were working as inspectors contended that the government’s decision in relaxing the condition of having two years service in ‘special units’ like CID, ACB and other agencies concerned for getting promotion to police inspector rank officials as DSPs, would deprive them the chance of eligibility for promotion. They were not being promoted though they had worked in the special units. The government has issued the above GOs to facilitate those who have not worked in special units to get promoted as DSPs.

They were denied promotions because of the said GOs, they pointed out. On the other hand, the government counsel submitted that earlier the police officers concerned were not sent to special units in order to maintain law and order situation during Telangana agitation period. The government had no malafide intention behind its decision to relax the condition of mandatory service in special units for the said promotions, he added.

Taking the submissions of the counsel into consideration, the bench dismissed the petitions.