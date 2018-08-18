Stolen bikes, cars seized in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In the arrest of two burglars in Guntur on Friday, the cops recovered six cars and 13 motorcycles that are worth Rs 45 lakhs, and gold ornaments weighing about 400 grams.

Addressing a press conference in Guntur, Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao identified the men as Yarlagadda Hemanth Chowdary and Gummadi Harish who were involved in multiple burglaries in Guntur, Vijayawada and Hyderabad cities. The accused sold them to persons they knew after accepting 30 per cent of the amount as advance, police said.