Swajal project in 236 Vizianagaram villages

Out of the 236 villages, while 80 comes under tribal area, the rest of the villages are in the plain area.

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Reviewing the progress of Swajal project with the officials of various departments, at the Collectorate, V Radha, Joint Secretary, Ministry for Drinking Water and Sanitation, on Friday, asked the officials to constitute district-level Swajal project team at the earliest. She also said the villages, in which the project is likely to be implemented, must have been declared as ODF villages.

She, during the review meeting said that the Central government had selected Vizianagaram, along with nine other districts, for the implementation of Swajal project on pilot mode. She also said that out of the total 117 most ‘aspirational’ districts in the country, only 10 districts were picked up for the project on pilot mode.  

District collector M Hari Jawaharlal said that the project is likely to be implemented in 236 villages in the district at an estimated cost of Rs 44 crore (approx.).

Out of the 236 villages, while 80 comes under tribal area, the rest of the villages are in the plain area. To ensure proper coordination among various departments and to sort out the problems that were faced during the survey with regard to the project, a control room in the district level was a must, she said.  

However, the implementation part of the project would be monitored online directly. It can be mentioned that 10 per cent of the project cost should be borne by the panchayats concerned, she said.

Swajal project

