Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu rushes rescue team, relief material to Kerala

Published: 19th August 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

AP Disaster Management Department sends SDRF personnel and boats to Kerala from Vijayawada on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after announcing Rs 10 crore in aid to flood-ravaged Kerala, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday rushed a special assistance team to take up relief and rescue operations in the State.

Naidu promised all help to the State including mobilisation of flood relief funds during a telephonic conversation with his Kerala counterpart. He expressed sorrow at the loss of lives and damage to property due to the 10-day long torrential rains in the State.

Following the Chief Minister’s directions, a team of 66 Fire Department personnel, a district officer, an assistant fire officer, five station fire officers, a disaster management department officer and a swimming instructor have been sent to the State as also were 12 motor boats and other equipment. A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has left for Kerala from Gannavaram Airport.

The teams will participate in relief operations in coordination with officials of the Kerala government.

