Andhra Pradesh: SIT begins probe into illegal mining

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe illegal mining in the district started inspections in the Palnadu region on Saturday. Six groups consisting of three DSPs and 14 inspectors, among other personnel, are working under the direct supervision of DIG-rank officers.

The squads are led by CID ADG Amit Garg and DIG Kalidas Ranga Rao who started to probe illegal mining and quarrying activities at Gujaral Constituency.

They questioned owners of limestone kilns and factories in Pidaragulla on Saturday and collected details of quarrying activities.

In this regard, the Mining and Geology Department had already submitted a report to the State government.

As part of the investigation, the squads visited Konaki village of Piduguralla mandal, and Kesanupalli and Nadikudi villages of Dachepalli mandal.

The officials inquired about the issue with revenue employees and owners of limestone mills at Piduguralla. The inquiry was conducted based on the reports by mining department.