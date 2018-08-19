Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: SIT begins probe into illegal mining

In this regard, the Mining and Geology Department had already submitted a report to the State government.

Published: 19th August 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

SIT officials inspecting limestone quarries in Piduguralla and Dachepalli mandals of Guntur district on Saturday| Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe illegal mining in the district started inspections in the Palnadu region on Saturday. Six groups consisting of three DSPs and 14 inspectors, among other personnel, are working under the direct supervision of DIG-rank officers.

The squads are led by CID ADG Amit Garg and DIG Kalidas Ranga Rao who started to probe illegal mining and quarrying activities at Gujaral Constituency.

They questioned owners of limestone kilns and factories in Pidaragulla on Saturday and collected details of quarrying activities.

In this regard, the Mining and Geology Department had already submitted a report to the State government.

As part of the investigation, the squads visited Konaki village of Piduguralla mandal, and Kesanupalli and Nadikudi villages of Dachepalli mandal.

The officials inquired about the issue with revenue employees and owners of limestone mills at Piduguralla. The inquiry was conducted based on the reports by mining department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SIT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony