Former Vijayawada MP, social activist Chennupati Vidya dies at 84

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Vijayawada MP and social activist Chennupati Vidya died of heart attack at her residence here in the wee hours of Saturday. She was 84. She is survived by four children — three daughters and a son. Born on June 5, 1934, to famous atheist Goparaju Ramachandra Rao, better known as Gora, and social activist Saraswathi in Vizianagaram district, Vidya completed her studies at Andhra University. She was married to Chennupati Seshagiri Rao in 1950.

Vidya was elected to Parliament from Vijayawada constituency on Congress ticket in 1980 and 1989. In 1980, she defeated former Union minister Dr K L Rao by over one lakh votes, the highest majority in the State at that time. She always wanted to work for the welfare of people.

While working at Gandhi’s Sevagram Ashram, she was greatly influenced by the Gandhian values of social service and tolerance. She decided to establish an institution that serves, values and protects vulnerable women. She founded an NGO Vasavya Mahila Mandali, which became a destination for women in distress and employment training.

Vidya entered politics after a call given by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. By that time, she had founded Vasavya Mahila Mandali.

During her tenure as MP, she did a lot for the development of Vijayawada city.

She organised many medical camps in Vijayawada with the support of her brother and noted physician Dr Samaram.

She had been running Vasavya Mahila Mandali for the last 40 years. She had dedicated her 50 years of life to the empowerment of marginalised women. Vidya won the Jamnalal Bajaj Award in recognition of her services to women.

Through VMM, she organised several awareness camps on the health issues such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and maternal and infant deaths. Apart from providing defenceless women with residential care and consistent counselling, VMM, under her leadership, organised life skill workshops.

In the past few years, Vidya actively took part in the prestigious project of Vijayawada City Police ‘Vanita Mitra’, by giving counselling to those who got caught in eve-teasing and ragging cases.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the former MP’s death.“Vidya rendered exemplary services as an MP. Her work for women empowerment, in particular, was commendable,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved family. District Collector B Lakshmikantham, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna and CPM politburo member Ch Babu Rao paid tributes to Vidya. The last rites of Vidya would be performed on Sunday evening.