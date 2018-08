By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding scrapping of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), Employees, Teachers, Pensioners and Workers JAC has decided to intensify its struggle.

The executive meeting of the JAC held in the city on Saturday under the chairmanship of P Ashok Babu, resolved to organise ‘Chalo Delhi’ programme on September 5, ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ on October 23 and a one-day strike on November 15.

The Chief Minister has agreed to release the DA arrears in two phases, he said.