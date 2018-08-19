Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jwala, Sabala teams to intensify crackdown on women attackers

The Sabala team, which has 130 women police personnel, works under the leadership of Tenali DSP M Snehita.

Published: 19th August 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur DSP (West) P Sowmya Latha addressing the Jwala team | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In an effort to intensify measures to prevent attacks on women, and child abuse and eve-teasing cases, Guntur cops are taking help from two of its special teams, ‘Jwala’ and ‘Sabala’.

Seeing the success of the Sabala team, which primarily works in the rural areas of the district, Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao recently formed Jwala that works to put an end to such activities in the urban areas.

The Sabala team, which has 130 women police personnel, works under the leadership of Tenali DSP M Snehita (who is also its nodal officer).  

In the brief time since it began functioning, the team has identified 47 different problems faced by college and school girl students. The team works in 12 groups, who visit students and inquire with them about the issues they face.

During the interactions, many have come forward and said they were harassed by male students who sent them love messages, brought them presents and touched them without their consents. In view of this, the police have started inspecting such incidents in rural areas.

Guntur Rural SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu has said there was a good response towards the initiative taken up by the rural police.

Meanwhile, the recently formed ‘Jwala’ team has 32 police personnel of both sexes; two constables have been allotted in each of the 16 police stations of the urban police limits who will frequently hold awareness campaigns at educational institutions for students. The team is led by Guntur DSP (West) P Sowmya Latha.

The cops working for both the teams are specially trained to deal with such situations and ensure quick arrest of the offenders. They will conduct special programmes at schools and colleges where the students will be taught differences between ‘good and bad’ touch.

