Kerala flood: AP IAS officers Association to contribute one day salary
AP IAS Officers Association General Secretary Seshibhushan said they were shocked to note the large-scale devastation and loss of life due to heavy rains and floods in the neighouring statte.
Published: 19th August 2018 04:50 PM | Last Updated: 19th August 2018 04:50 PM | A+A A-
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh IAS Officers Association has announced to give their one day salary as a contribution for relief operations in the flood-devastated Kerala.
In a statement here on Sunday, AP IAS Officers Association General Secretary Seshibhushan said they were shocked and grieved to note the large-scale devastation and loss of life due to heavy rains and floods in the neighouring state.
Expressing their mite for the relief operations in Kerala, the IAS officers in Andhra Pradesh would contribute one day salary, he said.