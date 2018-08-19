Kerala flood: AP IAS officers Association to contribute one day salary

By UNI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh IAS Officers Association has announced to give their one day salary as a contribution for relief operations in the flood-devastated Kerala.

In a statement here on Sunday, AP IAS Officers Association General Secretary Seshibhushan said they were shocked and grieved to note the large-scale devastation and loss of life due to heavy rains and floods in the neighouring state.

Expressing their mite for the relief operations in Kerala, the IAS officers in Andhra Pradesh would contribute one day salary, he said.