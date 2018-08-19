Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kerala flood: AP IAS officers Association to contribute one day salary

AP IAS Officers Association General Secretary Seshibhushan said they were shocked to note the large-scale devastation and loss of life due to heavy rains and floods in the neighouring statte.

Published: 19th August 2018 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh IAS Officers Association has announced to give their one day salary as a contribution for relief operations in the flood-devastated Kerala.

In a statement here on Sunday, AP IAS Officers Association General Secretary Seshibhushan said they were shocked and grieved to note the large-scale devastation and loss of life due to heavy rains and floods in the neighouring state.

Expressing their mite for the relief operations in Kerala, the IAS officers in Andhra Pradesh would contribute one day salary, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala flood AP IAS officers Association one-day salary flood relief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony