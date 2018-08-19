Home States Andhra Pradesh

NEET counselling resumes amid GO 550 protests

Published: 19th August 2018 02:34 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second phase of NEET UG counselling started at NTR University of Health Sciences here on Saturday. A large number of candidates who failed to secure seat in the first phase counselling attended the second phase counselling. Meanwhile, BC, SC and ST candidates are demanding implementation of GO 550.  

Over 3,000 candidates exercised their web options online and those candidates under special categories like NCC, sports quota visited the university for NEET counselling.  

In the second phase of counselling, 297 vacant seats in MBBS and over 800 BDS seats would be filled. From the national pool, around 64 seats, which left vacant, were allotted back to the State and over 283 seats in State colleges left vacant after the first phase of counselling, as the candidates failed to report for admissions. All these seats are expected to be filled in the second phase counselling.

On the other hand, students’ Joint Action Committee consisting of BC, SC and ST candidates have called for ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ on August 20, demanding implementation of GO 550. During a roundtable meeting held in the city on Saturday, leaders of BC, SC and ST welfare associations said that many candidates from the reserved categories were losing their seats after lifting of GO 550, which actually helped the poor reserved candidates to realise their dreams.

They also alleged that NTR University of Health Sciences was conducting the counselling against the reservations and doing injustice to the reserved candidates.

The State government on 30-7-2001 issued GO 550 on seat allotment in engineering and other professional courses, stating that the open category seats should be filled first based on a merit basis, irrespective of the reservation category. After the completion of filling the open category seats, reserved seats should be filled as per the reservation norms.

Phase 2 counselling
3,000 candidates exercised web options
Convenor quota counselling will end at 1 pm on Aug 20
Management quota counselling will start from Aug 21
297 vacant MBBS seats and over 800 BDS seats will be filled
Students’ JAC to organise ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ on August 20, demanding  implementation of GO 550

