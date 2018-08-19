Techie from Andhra Pradesh found dead in car in US

By Express News Service

ELURU: A 35-year-old software engineer from Andhra Pradesh working in Maryland of the USA died under suspicious circumstances on Saturday night. He was identified as B Veera Venkata Suresh from Perugu Gudem village of Denduluru mandal in West Godavari district.

On Sunday morning, parents of Suresh -- B Anjaneyulu and Nagamani received a phone call from police officers in Maryland, informing them that their son Suresh was found dead in his car. However, the family members are in dark as to how Suresh has died. They are trying to contact their relatives and friends in the USA to get more details. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the untimely demise of Suresh on foreign soil.