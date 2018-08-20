20 Sri Krishnadevaraya University MBA students suspended for ragging

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Twenty senior students of Sri Krishnadevaraya University engineering college were suspended from the university hostel for a year after they were found ragging juniors. The suspended students were from MBA stream and they were found to be harassing the first year engineering students, who are accommodated in the same hostel, SKU officials said.

It is said that the complaints of the juniors about the harassment by the seniors to the university officials, fell on deaf ears and it was only after the intervention of the officials of UGC manned toll-free helpline that the university acted on the complaints of ragging.

The UGC helpline received a call from an anonymous person about ragging in Chitravathi hostel, sources said.

According to officials, the helpline 1800-180-5522 received the complaint on August 16 around 6 pm and the university officials were immediately alerted about the same and asked to inquire into the complaint. The helpline officials reportedly made repeated calls to the SKU Vice-Chancellor and sought a report on the issue.

On Friday, the Vice-Chancellor instructed the Anti-Ragging Committee of the university to probe the allegations and submit a report immediately. Sources said that the committee members left their cars 1 km away from the hostel and did not took the main road leading to the hostel, but went past the pharmacy and engineering colleges and calmly entered the hostel premises much to the shock of the students.

The nine-member committee reached the hostel around 10 pm where they found the juniors, who were supposed to be in their rooms at that time, standing in a row and seniors confronting them. The juniors told the committee that they were forced to stand outside for two hours and they were not allowed to even carry their mobile phones during that time. The seniors had also ordered 24 junior students to stay in just two rooms.

It is learnt that the seniors initially questioned the committee members as to how they entered the hostel without permission. The seniors, later, told the committee that they were doing what their seniors had done to them in the previous years. The committee later submitted a report to the in-charge Vice-Chancellor MCS Subha following which the 20 seniors were suspended from the hostel for a year.