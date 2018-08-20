Kerala Floods: Andhra SDRF team rescues 40 victims from flooded Kottayam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP state disaster rescue force (SDRF) personnel, who had rushed to flood-ravaged Kerala state to take up rescue and relief operations on Saturday, reached Ernakulam on Sunday afternoon and evacuated as many as 40 civilians stuck in their houses in Kumarakom village near Kottayam.

The team, which reported to Ernakulam sub-collector, consisted of 75 SDRF personnel, including officers, was further divided into six teams and took up the rescue operations.

With the help of local police, they ventured into the water and went five kilometers by boats and supplied food material to them. “Our personnel are actively participating in rescue operations. With the instructions of local authorities, we have rescued 40 persons on the first day. SDRF teams will stay until the situation becomes normal,” said Fire services Director General K Satyanarayana.

The teams from AP were airlifted by Indian Air Force in two aircrafts, carrying 76 fire department personnel, 3 national disaster rescue force (NDRF) personnel, 12 boats, 5 aska lights and other necessary equipment for rescuing.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who announced `10 crore relief fund to Kerala, also instructed the 13 district collectors to appeal to philanthropists and NGOs to donate generously to the people of Kerala who were affected by severe floods and rush them to Kerala immediately.

It is believed that rice millers came forward to donate rice and food materials to Kerala.

An account will be opened by the state government to which donations can be sent and the total amount collected can be sent to Kerala government.

Meanwhile, Krishna district collector B Lakshmikantha called public to approach collector office and sub-collector to submit their donations.

Indian Railways to carry relief material to Kerala free of cost till August 31

Chennai: In yet another move to support the flood-hit Kerala, the Railway Board has decided to transport aid and relief material to the state without any charges. In an order, the Board has said all consignments in parcel vans of passenger trains as well as intra-state coaching trains can be allowed to carry relief material to all stations in Kerala till August 31. “All government organisations across the country and other organisations are deemed fit by Divisional Railway Managers to book relief material for Kerala and no ancillary charges like wharfage and other charges will be collected,” said the board order